Eastern Turkiye Trembles Again: Earthquake Stirs Panic but Avoids Major Damage

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Turkiye's Malatya province, causing panic but no major injuries or destruction. Residents fled homes and schools were closed. The region, previously hit by a devastating quake in 2023, reported minor injuries and building damages. Turkiye's faultlines frequently trigger such seismic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:02 IST
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkiye on Wednesday, sparking widespread panic among residents but resulting in minimal injuries and damage, officials have reported.

The quake, centered in the town of Kale within Malatya province, prompted people to flee homes in fear, with reverberations felt in nearby provinces including Diyarbakir, Elazig, Sanliurfa, and even parts of northern Syria.

In Malatya and Elazig, schools were closed as an emergency measure. Despite minor injuries reported from panic-induced falls, including those in Elazig and Malatya, no significant structural damage occurred, according to AFAD, an official emergency response agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

