Left Menu

The Global Water Crisis: A Dire Call for Economic Reform

The global water crisis could disrupt over half of the world's food production and lead to an average loss of 8% in global GDP by 2050. The Global Commission warns that mismanagement, poor economic systems, and destructive land use combined with climate change exacerbate the issue, threatening human development and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:40 IST
The Global Water Crisis: A Dire Call for Economic Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The global water crisis could jeopardize over half of the world's food production and result in an average global GDP loss of 8% by 2050, with poorer nations facing losses up to 15%, a report warns. The Global Commission on the Economics of Water highlights how frail economies, destructive land use, and the worsening climate crisis are stressing the global water cycle.

According to the commission, three billion people and over half of global food production are at risk due to drying or unstable water availability. Groundwater depletion is even causing some cities to sink. The report criticizes current water management practices for failing to acknowledge the multiple values of water across economies and ecosystems.

The report calls for proper pricing, subsidies, and incentives to promote efficient, equitable, and sustainable water use. It also stresses the need to value "green water," crucial for stable rainfall patterns and carbon storage, urging a transformation in the economics of water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024