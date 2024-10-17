Neutrino Mysteries and Moon Fashion: Science and Style Collide

An underground laboratory in China is on the brink of a significant breakthrough in physics. Developers of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO), located in Guangdong province, have constructed an immense 700 meters deep sphere lined with light-detecting tubes. This massive apparatus will soon be sealed within a 12-storey cylindrical water tank.

The $300 million project aims to capture data on neutrinos, subatomic particles produced by nuclear reactions, to address one of particle physics' longstanding enigmas. The facility is expected to commence data collection soon, promising to shine new light on these elusive particles and their properties.

Meanwhile, Italian fashion powerhouse Prada is setting its sights on space. The brand has teamed up with Axiom Space to design a state-of-the-art spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, slated for 2026. While retaining the traditional bulky aesthetic, the suit incorporates modern red trim and grey patches, combining utility with style as astronauts prepare for their lunar journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)