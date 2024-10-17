Tragedy Strikes as Wild Elephants Claim Lives in Jharkhand

In a tragic occurrence, two people lost their lives to wild elephant attacks in Jharkhand, as confirmed by a senior forest official. The first victim, Devashish Munda, aged 32, was attacked while on his way to the fields in the morning.

Munda, hailing from Indbani village in East Singhbhum district, was fatally injured by the tusker and passed away en route to the hospital. A separate attack claimed the life of 36-year-old Samal Murmu in Rasunia village, Seraikela-Kharsawan district, when he attempted to deter an elephant from entering a paddy field.

Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam Ansari reported that the bodies were sent for post-mortem, and financial aid was extended to the bereaved families by the forest department.

(With inputs from agencies.)