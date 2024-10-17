Revitalizing Old Delhi: A Pre-Diwali Makeover
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal convenes a multi-department meeting to address challenges in Old Delhi markets, focusing on traffic, encroachments, and sanitation ahead of Diwali. Officials from various local departments are invited to collaborate on a comprehensive plan for market improvements in key areas like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar.
In a bid to rejuvenate Old Delhi's bustling markets before the Diwali festival, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has organized a crucial meeting focusing on traffic, encroachments, and security measures. The meeting, set for Monday, will gather officials from the MCD, police, and other key departments.
According to a statement, the commercial hub of Old Delhi is grappling with significant challenges related to sanitation and congestion. Notably, areas such as Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazaar are in dire need of attention, as upcoming Diwali festivities could worsen current traffic issues.
Khandelwal aims to develop a comprehensive strategy to improve market conditions, enhancing the shopping experience for the influx of visitors expected during the festival season. The collaborative effort seeks to ensure a smoother and more organized environment for both traders and customers.
