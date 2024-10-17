Abdullah's Promise of Hope for Fire-Ravaged Kishtwar Village

In the wake of a catastrophic fire that left over 100 families homeless in Mulwarwan village, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vowed to aid the affected community. Touring the Kishtwar district on Thursday, Abdullah assessed the damage and met with displaced families, assuring them of continued support and relief.

The fire swept through the densely populated village earlier this week, devastating the area months before harsh winter conditions isolate the region. Abdullah, who recently assumed office, announced the administration will increase relief efforts and seek assistance from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

The chief minister revealed plans for local infrastructure improvements, including two fire stations and an ambulance service, to prevent future disasters. Additionally, Abdullah outlined intentions to tap into local tourism potential, aiming to improve the community's economic prospects and create employment opportunities for the youth.

