Left Menu

Bhubhu Jot Tunnel: A Cross-District Connectivity Dream

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the Bhubhu Jot tunnel proposal connecting Mandi and Kullu districts. He accused Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur of stalling. Addressing construction plans and financial discipline, Sukhu criticized the previous government's fiscal policies and confirmed various infrastructure projects in Jogindernagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:26 IST
Bhubhu Jot Tunnel: A Cross-District Connectivity Dream
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed Bhubhu Jot tunnel linking Mandi's Jogindernagar with Kullu via Lag Valley has been sent for prime ministerial approval, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed.

While inaugurating projects in Jogindernagar, Sukhu criticized former CM Jai Ram Thakur for inaction in Mandi. He detailed plans for roads, medical staff appointments, and residential projects.

Sukhu also accused the prior government of financial irregularities, citing revenue improvements under Congress, and alleged BJP manipulation attempts in political operations ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024