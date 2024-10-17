Bhubhu Jot Tunnel: A Cross-District Connectivity Dream

The proposed Bhubhu Jot tunnel linking Mandi's Jogindernagar with Kullu via Lag Valley has been sent for prime ministerial approval, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed.

While inaugurating projects in Jogindernagar, Sukhu criticized former CM Jai Ram Thakur for inaction in Mandi. He detailed plans for roads, medical staff appointments, and residential projects.

Sukhu also accused the prior government of financial irregularities, citing revenue improvements under Congress, and alleged BJP manipulation attempts in political operations ahead of elections.

