Understanding Climate Justice: A Global Awareness Gap
A global study reveals a significant lack of familiarity with the term 'climate justice' among those most impacted by climate change. Despite this gap, many support principles of climate justice, acknowledging the unequal distribution of climate impacts and suggesting that greater awareness could strengthen public beliefs in climate justice.
A global study conducted by the University of Nottingham has uncovered a striking gap in public awareness regarding the term 'climate justice'. Despite being acutely affected by climate change, the majority of respondents, spanning 11 countries, were unfamiliar with the concept.
The research surveyed over 5,600 adults, revealing that two-thirds had never heard of 'climate justice', although it is a critical form of environmental justice addressing climate issues through a human rights perspective. However, a significant portion of participants supported notions aligned with climate justice, such as equitable distribution of climate change impacts.
Lead researcher Charles Ogunbode highlighted that public understanding of related social and economic injustices is common worldwide, albeit not explicitly connected to 'climate justice'. The study suggests enhancing public awareness could reinforce beliefs and support for climate justice, emphasizing the importance of including vulnerable communities in the climate discourse.
