Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: Strategy Unveiled

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the creation of coordination committees to tackle severe air pollution in 13 hotspots. The city faces 'very poor' air quality, prompting initiatives including anti-smog guns, action plans, and the Graded Response Action Plan to curb dust and vehicle emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move to combat Delhi's alarming air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated on Friday that the government has established coordination committees to address local pollution sources in 13 critical areas.

During a press conference, Rai identified locations such as Anand Vihar and Rohini among others, that suffer from significantly 'very poor' air quality.

The city government also implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1, focusing on dust control, traffic management, and emission regulations to tackle the pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

