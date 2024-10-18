Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: Strategy Unveiled

In a bold move to combat Delhi's alarming air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated on Friday that the government has established coordination committees to address local pollution sources in 13 critical areas.

During a press conference, Rai identified locations such as Anand Vihar and Rohini among others, that suffer from significantly 'very poor' air quality.

The city government also implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1, focusing on dust control, traffic management, and emission regulations to tackle the pollution crisis.

