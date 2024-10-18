Cyclonic Activity Looms: IMD Warns of Possible Depression Formation in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a new weather system is emerging over the North Andaman Sea, which could evolve into a depression by October 24. This development is expected to result in heavy rainfall in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea by October 20. Subsequently, a low-pressure area may develop over the Central Bay of Bengal around October 22. This system is expected to move northwestwards and may intensify into a depression by October 24.

Addressing speculation about a potential cyclone, Mohanty stated that it is premature to predict this outcome. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is forecast for several districts in Odisha, with conditions potentially persisting until October 24. Authorities, including Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner, have urged district collectors to monitor the situation closely.

