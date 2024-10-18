Left Menu

Cyclonic Activity Looms: IMD Warns of Possible Depression Formation in Bay of Bengal

A potential weather depression is forming over the North Andaman Sea, set to intensify by October 24, affecting Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. While a full cyclone remains uncertain, heavy rains are anticipated. Authorities have been advised to stay alert as conditions develop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:48 IST
Cyclonic Activity Looms: IMD Warns of Possible Depression Formation in Bay of Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a new weather system is emerging over the North Andaman Sea, which could evolve into a depression by October 24. This development is expected to result in heavy rainfall in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

According to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea by October 20. Subsequently, a low-pressure area may develop over the Central Bay of Bengal around October 22. This system is expected to move northwestwards and may intensify into a depression by October 24.

Addressing speculation about a potential cyclone, Mohanty stated that it is premature to predict this outcome. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is forecast for several districts in Odisha, with conditions potentially persisting until October 24. Authorities, including Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner, have urged district collectors to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024