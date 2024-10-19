Left Menu

Yamuna River: A Cloud of Concerns

A frothy layer covered the Yamuna River in Delhi, raising health concerns as festive celebrations loomed. The government has deployed defoamers and is monitoring the situation closely. Experts attribute the unusual foam to pollution and absence of typical monsoon floods that cleanse the river naturally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:36 IST
Yamuna River: A Cloud of Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna River in Delhi was shrouded in a layer of white froth on Friday, sparking concerns among health experts, especially with the festive season around the corner.

Social media showcased videos of vast sections of the river resembling cloud-like formations, which dissipated as the day progressed. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that city officials are addressing the situation vigilantly, utilizing defoamers.

Experts, like Bhim Singh Rawat from SANDRP, noted that the river's pollution is exacerbated by the lack of typical monsoon flood spells, causing the froth to appear more pronounced during festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024