Yamuna River: A Cloud of Concerns
A frothy layer covered the Yamuna River in Delhi, raising health concerns as festive celebrations loomed. The government has deployed defoamers and is monitoring the situation closely. Experts attribute the unusual foam to pollution and absence of typical monsoon floods that cleanse the river naturally.
The Yamuna River in Delhi was shrouded in a layer of white froth on Friday, sparking concerns among health experts, especially with the festive season around the corner.
Social media showcased videos of vast sections of the river resembling cloud-like formations, which dissipated as the day progressed. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that city officials are addressing the situation vigilantly, utilizing defoamers.
Experts, like Bhim Singh Rawat from SANDRP, noted that the river's pollution is exacerbated by the lack of typical monsoon flood spells, causing the froth to appear more pronounced during festivals.
