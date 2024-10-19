Left Menu

Wild Cat Misidentified as Leopard Sparks Panic in Miyapur

Residents of Miyapur experienced a scare when a wild cat was mistaken for a leopard. Forest officials and police confirmed the animal's identity after viral footage prompted an investigation. The confusion began at a construction site, where workers initially raised the alarm.

A wave of panic swept through Miyapur after residents mistook a wild cat for a leopard, prompting police and forest officials to investigate, local authorities reported Saturday.

The misunderstanding began when construction workers sighted the animal on Friday evening and quickly circulated a video that went viral, sparking fear among the community.

Upon investigation, forest officials confirmed it was not a leopard but a wild cat, identified by its distinct pugmarks, thus putting fears to rest. The incident underlines the importance of accurate wildlife identification to prevent public alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

