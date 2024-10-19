Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Deteriorating Air Quality: A Diwali Dilemma

Delhi's air quality has declined to 'poor' due to changing weather, expected to worsen post-Diwali. Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized efforts to control dust pollution and the need for public cooperation. Anti-dust campaigns are ramping up, with fines issued for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with worsening air quality, categorized as 'poor' by environmental metrics. The situation could worsen following Diwali, forewarned Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday.

In an effort to curb dust pollution, the Delhi government is imposing fines, with Rs 17 lakh already levied. Rai highlighted the importance of public cooperation.

With air quality indices recorded at alarming levels, stringent measures, including anti-dust campaigns and cross-state collaboration, are underway to tackle the city's pollution crisis.

