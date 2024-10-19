Delhi's Battle Against Deteriorating Air Quality: A Diwali Dilemma

Delhi is grappling with worsening air quality, categorized as 'poor' by environmental metrics. The situation could worsen following Diwali, forewarned Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday.

In an effort to curb dust pollution, the Delhi government is imposing fines, with Rs 17 lakh already levied. Rai highlighted the importance of public cooperation.

With air quality indices recorded at alarming levels, stringent measures, including anti-dust campaigns and cross-state collaboration, are underway to tackle the city's pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)