NDRF Deploys 56 Teams for Cyclone Dana in India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilized 56 specialized teams across five Indian states, including Odisha and West Bengal, as Cyclone Dana approaches landfall. Expected between October 24 and 25, the cyclone is a significant concern, prompting enhanced preparedness efforts.

According to Mohsen Shahedi, deputy inspector general (operations) of the NDRF, the deployed teams are equipped with essential rescue equipment such as inflatable boats, pole and tree cutters, and basic first aid kits. These teams focus predominantly on Odisha and West Bengal, as highlighted by guidance from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While 45 teams are actively deployed, others remain on standby to tackle unfolding situations. Additional forces have been sent to Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, with contingency plans extending to Chhattisgarh, as these areas may experience heavy rainfall post-landfall. The collaborative efforts of state disaster response teams are ensuring effective resident evacuations from vulnerable areas.

