Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Babusapalya

A devastating building collapse occurred in Babusapalya, resulting in eight fatalities, according to police reports on Wednesday. The incident underscores the need for stringent enforcement of construction regulations.

Since Tuesday's heavy rains, firefighting and emergency teams, along with national and state disaster response forces, have been tirelessly working at the scene. The collapse prompted the arrest of Bhuvan Reddy and contractor Muniyappa for their roles in the unauthorized construction.

A senior officer revealed that while permission was granted for a four-storey building, seven floors were undertaken, highlighting glaring regulatory oversight. Lokayukta Justice B. S. Patil, who inspected the site, emphasized the necessity for legal compliance to avert such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)