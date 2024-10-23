Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Babusapalya

A building collapse in Babusapalya has resulted in eight deaths. The illegal construction exceeded permitted floors. Local authorities face scrutiny for failing to stop the development. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with legal actions underway. Officials emphasize the need for regulated building practices to prevent future incidents.

A devastating building collapse occurred in Babusapalya, resulting in eight fatalities, according to police reports on Wednesday. The incident underscores the need for stringent enforcement of construction regulations.

Since Tuesday's heavy rains, firefighting and emergency teams, along with national and state disaster response forces, have been tirelessly working at the scene. The collapse prompted the arrest of Bhuvan Reddy and contractor Muniyappa for their roles in the unauthorized construction.

A senior officer revealed that while permission was granted for a four-storey building, seven floors were undertaken, highlighting glaring regulatory oversight. Lokayukta Justice B. S. Patil, who inspected the site, emphasized the necessity for legal compliance to avert such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

