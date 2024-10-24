Devastating Impact of Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has wreaked havoc in the Philippines, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and forcing over 150,000 individuals to abandon their homes, according to officials on Thursday. The storm made landfall on the northeastern coast, bringing torrential rainfall.

Known locally as Typhoon Kristine, Trami unleashed heavy rains over Luzon, causing extensive flooding and landslides. With maximum sustained winds of 95 kph (59 mph), it moved westward across the mountainous Cordillera region towards the South China Sea, as reported by the state weather agency.

The storm caused significant disruption, with most fatalities resulting from drowning and landslides in the central Bicol region, including 14 deaths reported in Naga city. The government preemptively closed businesses and schools, while civil defense efforts provided shelter to over 163,000 people in evacuation centers. Several flights were grounded, and the central bank suspended foreign exchange trading for two consecutive days.

(With inputs from agencies.)