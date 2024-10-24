Left Menu

Devastating Impact of Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has devastated the Philippines, killing at least 26 people and displacing over 150,000. Torrential rains led to flooding and landslides, particularly in Luzon and Bicol regions. Businesses and schools closed, flights were canceled, and foreign exchange trading halted as the storm progressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:26 IST
Devastating Impact of Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami has wreaked havoc in the Philippines, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and forcing over 150,000 individuals to abandon their homes, according to officials on Thursday. The storm made landfall on the northeastern coast, bringing torrential rainfall.

Known locally as Typhoon Kristine, Trami unleashed heavy rains over Luzon, causing extensive flooding and landslides. With maximum sustained winds of 95 kph (59 mph), it moved westward across the mountainous Cordillera region towards the South China Sea, as reported by the state weather agency.

The storm caused significant disruption, with most fatalities resulting from drowning and landslides in the central Bicol region, including 14 deaths reported in Naga city. The government preemptively closed businesses and schools, while civil defense efforts provided shelter to over 163,000 people in evacuation centers. Several flights were grounded, and the central bank suspended foreign exchange trading for two consecutive days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024