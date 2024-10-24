Ropeway Revolution: Shimla's Answer to Traffic Woes

The Himachal Pradesh government unveils a game-changing initiative for Shimla: a state-of-the-art ropeway system designed to tackle the city's notorious traffic woes. Announced by Deputy Chief Mukesh Agnihotri, the 13.79-km Shimla-Tara Devi ropeway is poised to be the longest in India.

This ambitious Rs 1,734-crore project, backed by the New Development Bank and set to break ground in March 2025, offers a glimpse into the future of transportation in the region. Its cutting-edge design prioritizes safety while setting a precedent for the forthcoming Shimla-Parwanoo ropeway initiative.

With a capacity of 6,000 passengers per hour and 13 strategically placed stations, this project is expected to generate over 250 direct jobs and thousands of indirect ones. Amid political tensions, Agnihotri emphasized the Congress government's pivotal role in spearheading this venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)