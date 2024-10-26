Leopard Sighting at Odisha Airport Sparks Search Operation

Odisha forest department officials initiated a search operation at Biju Patnaik International Airport following a woman's claim of spotting a leopard near the dump yard. The incident occurred on Saturday morning and immediately prompted action from both the local police and forest department.

Despite employing nets and specialized equipment, the personnel found no evidence of a leopard, according to official reports. Only pug marks belonging to a jackal were discovered during the intensive search of the airport's high-security premises.

This incident is reminiscent of a 2019 event when authorities captured a leopard at Bhubaneswar airport, which was later released into Chandaka forest. The recent sighting has reignited concerns over wildlife appearances in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)