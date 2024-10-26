Left Menu

Leopard Sighting at Odisha Airport Sparks Search Operation

A woman reported seeing a leopard near the dump yard of Biju Patnaik International Airport, prompting a search by Odisha forest department personnel. Despite thorough examinations involving nets and equipment, no leopard was found, only jackal pug marks. A similar incident occurred in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:12 IST
Leopard Sighting at Odisha Airport Sparks Search Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha forest department officials initiated a search operation at Biju Patnaik International Airport following a woman's claim of spotting a leopard near the dump yard. The incident occurred on Saturday morning and immediately prompted action from both the local police and forest department.

Despite employing nets and specialized equipment, the personnel found no evidence of a leopard, according to official reports. Only pug marks belonging to a jackal were discovered during the intensive search of the airport's high-security premises.

This incident is reminiscent of a 2019 event when authorities captured a leopard at Bhubaneswar airport, which was later released into Chandaka forest. The recent sighting has reignited concerns over wildlife appearances in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024