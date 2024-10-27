Left Menu

Wild Cat Sighting Sparks Mammal Mystery Near Airport

A wild cat was spotted by Odisha forest officials near Biju Patnaik International Airport after a woman's claim of a leopard sighting. Despite traps and cameras set up, no leopard has been confirmed. Previous leopard sightings were recorded in the area, following similar protocols.

Updated: 27-10-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:45 IST
Wild Cat Sighting Sparks Mammal Mystery Near Airport
Representative Image
  Country:
  India

Odisha forest officials have reported spotting a wild cat near Biju Patnaik International Airport, following a woman's claim of seeing a leopard in the vicinity. The sighting has prompted a search operation to confirm if a leopard is indeed present in the area.

Radhakanta Hota, Forest Ranger for Bhubaneswar, stated that while no leopard has been found, a wild cat was seen in the early hours. Trap cameras have been installed to capture any further evidence of the elusive mammal.

This follows an earlier incident in 2019 when a leopard was captured at the airport and relocated to a nearby forest. The presence of big cats in the region continues to intrigue wildlife experts and the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

