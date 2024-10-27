Leopard Capture: A Dramatic Rescue in Baghpat

A dramatic wildlife rescue unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district as forest department officials successfully captured a leopard on Sunday morning.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar, locals in Barnawa village had reported sightings of the elusive predator. A trap in a nearby sugarcane field managed to ensnare the leopard's leg late Saturday night.

Early Sunday, alerted by a resident's alarm, the police and forest officials rushed to the scene. The big cat attempted to escape to a nearby graveyard before being safely tranquilized and captured. The five-year-old male leopard, healthy and well, is slated for release in the wild expanse of the Shivalik hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)