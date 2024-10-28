Skyscrapers vs. Green Spaces: The Battle for Jingu Gaien
Jingu Gaien in central Tokyo has become a battleground between environmentalists and developers. Mitsui Fudosan's plan to construct skyscrapers and replace a historic baseball stadium has faced opposition due to tree-cutting. Protests reflect concerns over green space and commercial interests, supported by Tokyo's governor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:51 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tree-cutting commenced Monday in central Tokyo's Jingu Gaien park, sparking renewed tensions between environmentalists and developers.
Real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan leads a vast 10-year redevelopment project that includes constructing three skyscrapers and demolishing a historic baseball stadium for a new one.
Protesters, concerned about the loss of green space in the city, voiced opposition as the plan has the backing of Tokyo Governor Yuiko Koike, a former environmental minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement