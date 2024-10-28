Left Menu

Unmasking the Hidden Culprit: PM2.5's Role in Asthma

Researchers have established a strong connection between PM2.5 pollution and asthma, with nearly a third of global cases in 2019 linked to this exposure. The study emphasizes the urgent need for stringent policies to combat air pollution and mitigate asthma risk, especially in vulnerable populations.

Updated: 28-10-2024 14:31 IST
  • India

In a significant finding, researchers have linked a third of global asthma cases in 2019 to prolonged exposure to PM2.5, or fine particulate matter pollution. The study presents compelling evidence of the connection, highlighting the urgent need for policy action.

Published in the journal One Earth, the analysis of 68 studies across 22 countries, including those in South Asia, revealed a 21% increase in asthma risk with every 10 microgram per cubic metre rise in PM2.5 levels. The study shows the grave impact on both children and adults.

Lung and immune maturity make children more susceptible to PM2.5's effects. The analysis calls on policymakers to enforce stringent measures and on individuals to adopt protective measures against air pollution to reduce asthma risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

