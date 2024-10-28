Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Diwali Firecrackers

As Diwali approaches and pollution levels rise, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to crack down on the illicit firecracker trade.

Despite a ban on their sale and use, firecrackers continue to hit Delhi's markets, transported from neighboring states, exacerbating pollution woes.

Alarmed by 'very poor' air quality, Rai stressed the need for stricter enforcement to protect citizens with vulnerable health conditions from severe air pollution risks.

