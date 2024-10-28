Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Diwali Firecrackers

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, urges swift action against illegal firecracker sales as Diwali nears. With a ban in place until 2025, firecrackers worsen pollution, endangering public health. Despite this, illegal sales persist, prompting calls for enhanced enforcement to combat the ongoing pollution crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali approaches and pollution levels rise, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to crack down on the illicit firecracker trade.

Despite a ban on their sale and use, firecrackers continue to hit Delhi's markets, transported from neighboring states, exacerbating pollution woes.

Alarmed by 'very poor' air quality, Rai stressed the need for stricter enforcement to protect citizens with vulnerable health conditions from severe air pollution risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

