Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Diwali Firecrackers
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, urges swift action against illegal firecracker sales as Diwali nears. With a ban in place until 2025, firecrackers worsen pollution, endangering public health. Despite this, illegal sales persist, prompting calls for enhanced enforcement to combat the ongoing pollution crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
As Diwali approaches and pollution levels rise, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to crack down on the illicit firecracker trade.
Despite a ban on their sale and use, firecrackers continue to hit Delhi's markets, transported from neighboring states, exacerbating pollution woes.
Alarmed by 'very poor' air quality, Rai stressed the need for stricter enforcement to protect citizens with vulnerable health conditions from severe air pollution risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Hidden Costs of Heavy Metals: Ethiopia’s Battle with Pollution and Health Risks
Firecracker ban imposed in Delhi to combat air pollution, will continue till Jan 1, 2025: Environment minister Gopal Rai.
Gopal Rai Fines Builder for Ignoring Anti-Dust Norms
UNICEF Warns of Growing Health Risks for Children as Bombardment Damages Services in Lebanon
1,800 more traffic personnel to be deployed at 97 points; inspections at construction-demolition sites to be intensified: Gopal Rai.