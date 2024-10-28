Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali: A Clean Start to Festivities

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal announced the launch of the 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign on Monday, urging people to expand the practice of cleanliness beyond their homes to the entire community during the festival.

The initiative, set to run until November 3, will see the establishment of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) centers to facilitate the collection of old and unused items. This effort aims to promote environmental responsibility amid celebrations.

Minister of State for MoHUA, Tokhan Sahu, emphasized the cultural roots of cleanliness, reminding citizens that Goddess Lakshmi favors clean homes. He encouraged embracing such traditions and sharing their importance through activities like street cleaning, 'rangoli' creation, and lighting lamps.

