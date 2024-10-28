Left Menu

Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali: A Clean Start to Festivities

Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal launches the 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign, advocating for cleanliness beyond homes to entire cities during the festive season. The initiative, active until November 3, encourages reducing, reusing, and recycling, while Minister Tokhan Sahu highlights its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:35 IST
Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali: A Clean Start to Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal announced the launch of the 'Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali' campaign on Monday, urging people to expand the practice of cleanliness beyond their homes to the entire community during the festival.

The initiative, set to run until November 3, will see the establishment of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR) centers to facilitate the collection of old and unused items. This effort aims to promote environmental responsibility amid celebrations.

Minister of State for MoHUA, Tokhan Sahu, emphasized the cultural roots of cleanliness, reminding citizens that Goddess Lakshmi favors clean homes. He encouraged embracing such traditions and sharing their importance through activities like street cleaning, 'rangoli' creation, and lighting lamps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024