Mastercard's Profit Rises with Economic Resilience

Mastercard's profit increased by 2% in the third quarter, totaling $3.3 billion, as economic stability fueled customer spending. The earnings per share rose to $3.53 from $3.39 the previous year, reflecting a positive performance for the payment processor as announced on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:40 IST
Mastercard reported a 2% rise in its third-quarter profit, driven by increased customer spending amid economic stability. The company announced on Thursday that its profit reached $3.3 billion for the period ending September 30.

This marks a slight increase from the $3.2 billion reported in the same period last year, with earnings per share climbing to $3.53 from $3.39.

The performance highlights Mastercard's ability to capitalize on resilient consumer spending despite potential economic uncertainties.

