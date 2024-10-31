Mastercard's Profit Rises with Economic Resilience

Mastercard reported a 2% rise in its third-quarter profit, driven by increased customer spending amid economic stability. The company announced on Thursday that its profit reached $3.3 billion for the period ending September 30.

This marks a slight increase from the $3.2 billion reported in the same period last year, with earnings per share climbing to $3.53 from $3.39.

The performance highlights Mastercard's ability to capitalize on resilient consumer spending despite potential economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)