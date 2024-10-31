Mastercard's Profit Rises with Economic Resilience
Mastercard's profit increased by 2% in the third quarter, totaling $3.3 billion, as economic stability fueled customer spending. The earnings per share rose to $3.53 from $3.39 the previous year, reflecting a positive performance for the payment processor as announced on Thursday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:40 IST
Mastercard reported a 2% rise in its third-quarter profit, driven by increased customer spending amid economic stability. The company announced on Thursday that its profit reached $3.3 billion for the period ending September 30.
This marks a slight increase from the $3.2 billion reported in the same period last year, with earnings per share climbing to $3.53 from $3.39.
The performance highlights Mastercard's ability to capitalize on resilient consumer spending despite potential economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Stocks Edge Up Amid Mixed Earnings and Anticipated ECB Rate Cuts
European Markets Rebound with Optimistic Earnings as ECB Rate Cut Eyed
Wipro's Earnings Rise Amid Revenue Challenges
Nokia Defies Challenges: Cost-Cutting Boosts Q3 Earnings Amid Sales Slump
Markets Show Mixed Reactions Amid Earnings and Economic Data