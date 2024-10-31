Left Menu

Delhi Suffers Smog Spike as Diwali Ban on Firecrackers Ignored

Despite a ban on firecrackers, Delhi witnessed severe pollution and noise as residents celebrated Diwali. The city's Air Quality Index plummeted, caused by illegal firecracker use, unfavorable weather, and stubble burning. Government enforcement saw widespread non-compliance, leading to hazardous air conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Delhi's skyline was shrouded in thick smog on Thursday, as widespread defiance of the firecracker ban during Diwali celebrations led to hazardous air quality levels. The city's AQI dropped into the 'very poor' category, with a reading of 330 by 10 PM.

Despite the Delhi government mobilizing 377 enforcement teams, illegal firecracker use persisted, with key areas such as Anand Vihar experiencing 'severe' pollution levels. The city's efforts to curb the practice, in place for five consecutive years, faced challenges from unfavorable meteorological conditions and continued stubble burning.

Officials reported broad-scale violations, especially in east and west Delhi, despite the threat of legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Stubborn vehicular emissions and subsequent pollution spikes remain a pressing issue, with predictions indicating worsening conditions due to rising stubble burning incidents in neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

