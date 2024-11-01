Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Endures Historic Dry October

Himachal Pradesh experienced its third driest October in 123 years, with a 97% rainfall deficit. Areas like Hamirpur and Shimla faced severe shortages. Koksar witnessed some snow, and local temperatures varied greatly. The Met office forecasts continued dry weather for the next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Endures Historic Dry October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has experienced its third driest October in 123 years, according to the weather department, with an alarming 97% rainfall deficit. The state recorded just 0.7 mm of rain against a typical 25.1 mm for the month.

Several districts, including Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Chamba, faced a complete lack of rain, while others like Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur saw similarly drastic shortages. The heaviest recorded rainfall for October was in 1955, highlighting the unprecedented dryness of this year.

While Koksar experienced minor snowfall, the overall weather remained predominantly dry, with only one day of widespread rain. Temperatures across the region showed significant variation, ranging from a frigid minus 2 degrees Celsius in Tabo to a hot 35.3 degrees in Hamirpur. The forecast suggests continuing dry conditions in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

Pacific Economic Update: Strategies for Sustainable Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

World Bank’s ESMAP FY2025-30 Plan Aims to Reshape Global Energy Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024