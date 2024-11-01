Himachal Pradesh Endures Historic Dry October

Himachal Pradesh has experienced its third driest October in 123 years, according to the weather department, with an alarming 97% rainfall deficit. The state recorded just 0.7 mm of rain against a typical 25.1 mm for the month.

Several districts, including Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Chamba, faced a complete lack of rain, while others like Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur saw similarly drastic shortages. The heaviest recorded rainfall for October was in 1955, highlighting the unprecedented dryness of this year.

While Koksar experienced minor snowfall, the overall weather remained predominantly dry, with only one day of widespread rain. Temperatures across the region showed significant variation, ranging from a frigid minus 2 degrees Celsius in Tabo to a hot 35.3 degrees in Hamirpur. The forecast suggests continuing dry conditions in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)