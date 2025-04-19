Left Menu

Snowfall and Rain Disrupt Life in Kashmir Valley

Kashmir's higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall, impacting roads and schools, while widespread rain lashed other areas. Authorities closed roads and schools due to weather, while orchards suffered damage from hail. The Met office predicts continued precipitation and thunderstorms, advising caution for farmers and warning of potential landslides.

Several high-altitude areas in Kashmir, including Tulail, Gurez, and Sinthan Top, witnessed fresh snowfall, impacting travel and education, officials reported on Saturday.

The Gurez-Bandipora Road closure resulted from moderate snowfall, while schools in Tulail and Gurez were suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

Widespread rain fell across the valley, accompanied by thunderstorms and damaging hail. The Met office forecasts ongoing precipitation and advises farmers to halt operations, highlighting risks of landslides and mudslides till early next week.

