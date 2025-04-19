Snowfall and Rain Disrupt Life in Kashmir Valley

Several high-altitude areas in Kashmir, including Tulail, Gurez, and Sinthan Top, witnessed fresh snowfall, impacting travel and education, officials reported on Saturday.

The Gurez-Bandipora Road closure resulted from moderate snowfall, while schools in Tulail and Gurez were suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

Widespread rain fell across the valley, accompanied by thunderstorms and damaging hail. The Met office forecasts ongoing precipitation and advises farmers to halt operations, highlighting risks of landslides and mudslides till early next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)