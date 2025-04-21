Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Rains, Snowfall, and Havoc

Himachal Pradesh faced severe weather conditions including rains, snowfall, and storms that damaged crops and posed risks to commuters. Despite the weather, tourist activity increased in Kullu and Lahaul. Officials are assessing significant crop losses in Bilaspur, while weather alerts remain active in several districts.

Himachal Pradesh: Rains, Snowfall, and Havoc
Himachal Pradesh witnessed intense weather activity on Monday, with rains affecting mid and lower hill areas and snowfall blanketing tribal regions. The adverse conditions have intensified the chill in adjoining valleys since Sunday evening.

Fruit crops in Bilaspur district suffered extensive damage due to thunderstorms and hailstorms, impacting 112 horticulturists over 250 hectares. Though the horticulture department is still evaluating the overall impact, the initial damage estimate by farmers stands at Rs 52 lakh.

Torrential rains triggered a spate in the Javansh nallah on Salooni-Sanghni road in Chamba district, creating perilous conditions for commuters as some women narrowly avoided a flash flood. Meanwhile, the snowfall-induced drop in temperature has drawn tourist crowds to Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.

