Blaze at Mumbai Ration Office Sparks Emergency Response

A fire ignited at a ration office in Mumbai's Sion area, prompting a rapid emergency response on Friday evening.

The incident unfolded at approximately 7 pm at the office located on Phoenix Road, near Shanmukhanand Hall, with timing critical in addressing the situation.

Fire brigade teams, police officers, and personnel from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were dispatched to the scene, as firefighting efforts continued amid heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)