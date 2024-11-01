Blaze at Mumbai Ration Office Sparks Emergency Response
A fire occurred at a ration office in Sion, central Mumbai, with no reported injuries. The blaze broke out around 7 pm near Shanmukhanand Hall. Emergency responders, including the fire brigade, police, and BEST personnel, swiftly reached the scene to control the situation.
Updated: 01-11-2024 21:03 IST
A fire ignited at a ration office in Mumbai's Sion area, prompting a rapid emergency response on Friday evening.
The incident unfolded at approximately 7 pm at the office located on Phoenix Road, near Shanmukhanand Hall, with timing critical in addressing the situation.
Fire brigade teams, police officers, and personnel from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were dispatched to the scene, as firefighting efforts continued amid heightened tensions.
