Seismic Jolt: Mendoza's Earthquake Experience
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 09:46 IST
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Mendoza region of Argentina, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Sunday.
The seismic event was recorded at a significant depth of 120 kilometers, adding to the complexity of its impact on the area.
Authorities are assessing the aftermath while the community remains vigilant in the wake of the jolt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
