Seismic Jolt: Mendoza's Earthquake Experience

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Mendoza region in Argentina, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 120 kilometers, shaking the area on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 09:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Mendoza region of Argentina, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Sunday.

The seismic event was recorded at a significant depth of 120 kilometers, adding to the complexity of its impact on the area.

Authorities are assessing the aftermath while the community remains vigilant in the wake of the jolt.

