Marine Protected Areas: A Win-Win for Nature and Nutrition

A study in OneEarth reveals marine protected areas benefit both nature conservation and human wellbeing. Covering 234 areas, it showed over 60% positive impact on conservation and livelihoods. These areas aid in fish stock replenishment, offering nutritional benefits and increased incomes, but raise tourism impact concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lancaster | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:33 IST
A recent study published in the journal OneEarth sheds light on the dual benefits of marine protected areas for both the environment and human communities. These designated zones, where human activities are restricted, combine conservation with improved wellbeing for local populations.

The research, a collaboration among the World Wide Fund for Nature, Harvard's Public Health Institute, and Duke University, reveals that over 60% of the 234 areas studied globally show improvements in both biodiversity and human livelihoods. In many locations, regulated sustainable fishing practices are permitted, which help in maintaining fragile ecosystems like coral reefs while supporting local economies.

Challenges remain, particularly around the allocation of resources and ensuring that benefits reach local communities, not just tourists. The study indicates the potential for marine protection to address malnutrition by increasing availability of nutrient-rich aquatic foods, but effective management and policy integration are crucial to success.

