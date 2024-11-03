Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Victim's Body Part Recovered
A body part believed to belong to a landslide victim was found in Wayanad on Sunday. Stuck in a tree, it was recovered by emergency services. The July landslides devastated the area, causing over 200 deaths.
Updated: 03-11-2024 19:21 IST
A body part, believed to belong to a victim of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad, was discovered Sunday, according to district authorities.
The gruesome find was located entangled in a tree in the Parappanpara area, early in the morning, officials confirmed.
Recovery operations involved Fire Force, NDRF, and forest officials, who brought the body part to the Attamala area. It will be taken to a hospital for further examination and procedures, as stated by authorities. The landslide, which occurred on July 30, devastated Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions, resulting in over 200 deaths and numerous injuries.
