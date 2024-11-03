Left Menu

Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Victim's Body Part Recovered

A body part believed to belong to a landslide victim was found in Wayanad on Sunday. Stuck in a tree, it was recovered by emergency services. The July landslides devastated the area, causing over 200 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:21 IST
Tragedy in Wayanad: Landslide Victim's Body Part Recovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A body part, believed to belong to a victim of the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad, was discovered Sunday, according to district authorities.

The gruesome find was located entangled in a tree in the Parappanpara area, early in the morning, officials confirmed.

Recovery operations involved Fire Force, NDRF, and forest officials, who brought the body part to the Attamala area. It will be taken to a hospital for further examination and procedures, as stated by authorities. The landslide, which occurred on July 30, devastated Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions, resulting in over 200 deaths and numerous injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024