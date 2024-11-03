Punjab Farm Fires Surge Amidst Paddy Harvesting Season

Punjab's farm fire cases have surpassed the 4,000 mark, with the state experiencing 216 new incidents on Sunday alone. Data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre reveals a total of 4,132 active fires between September 15 and November 3.

The recent surge in burning is linked to the ongoing paddy harvest, compelling farmers to burn stubble for quick field clearance to sow wheat. This practice contributes significantly to the air pollution challenges in neighboring Delhi.

Sangrur reported 59 incidents, making it the district with the highest number of farm fires recently. Despite this surge, Punjab has registered a 26 per cent decrease in farm fires over the past year when comparing incidents of previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)