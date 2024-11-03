Punjab Farm Fires Surge Amidst Paddy Harvesting Season
Punjab has experienced over 4,000 farm fire incidents from September 15 to November 3, with Sangrur witnessing the highest recent surge. The increase is attributed to the paddy harvest, as farmers burn crop residue to prepare for the subsequent wheat planting. The state has recorded a drop in fire incidents overall.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's farm fire cases have surpassed the 4,000 mark, with the state experiencing 216 new incidents on Sunday alone. Data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre reveals a total of 4,132 active fires between September 15 and November 3.
The recent surge in burning is linked to the ongoing paddy harvest, compelling farmers to burn stubble for quick field clearance to sow wheat. This practice contributes significantly to the air pollution challenges in neighboring Delhi.
Sangrur reported 59 incidents, making it the district with the highest number of farm fires recently. Despite this surge, Punjab has registered a 26 per cent decrease in farm fires over the past year when comparing incidents of previous years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers Demand Subsidized Solutions to Stubble Burning Crisis
Farmer Leader Challenges Haryana's Anti-Stubble Burning Policies
Cracking Down on Stubble Burning: A Pollution Crisis in Haryana
Punjab Farmers Seek Lasting Solution for Stubble Burning amid Rising Tensions
Punjab's Stubble Burning Crackdown: Over 870 FIRs and Strict Penalties