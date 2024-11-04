Left Menu

Elephant Tragedy Sparks Suspensions at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has come under scrutiny after the death of 10 elephants, leading to the suspension of two senior officials for negligence. Investigations are ongoing with a high-level probe team examining the cause. Measures are being proposed to prevent future man-animal conflicts.

  • India

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the suspension of two senior officials from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. This decision follows a high-level investigation concerning the unexplained deaths of ten elephants.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for urgent measures, including forming an elephant task force and implementing solar fencing around agricultural areas, to prevent further man-animal conflicts.

The tragic events have highlighted the importance of effective wildlife management, pushing the state to enhance measures for conservation and community safety.

