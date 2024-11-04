G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Declaration Prioritizes Inclusive Early Warning Systems under Brazil’s residency

In an urgent call to address vulnerabilities and inequalities, the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Declaration reaffirmed its commitment to accessible, inclusive Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) with a focus on anticipatory action to safeguard lives and livelihoods. Hosted under Brazil’s G20 presidency, the declaration emphasized the critical importance of the United Nations Secretary General’s “Early Warnings for All” initiative, which aims to ensure every person on Earth is protected by multi-hazard early warning systems by 2027.

From October 29 to November 1, Brazil hosted high-level meetings in Belem to discuss critical issues including health, finance, education, and disaster risk reduction. The declaration, lauded by World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, is a significant step toward addressing emerging risks that threaten global communities—particularly those posed by natural hazards and intensified by climate change. “Early action is not possible without knowing what hazard will hit a community and when,” Saulo said, emphasizing that timely weather and climate information are foundational to effective early response systems.

The declaration’s call to action stresses the importance of disaster risk reduction as a global priority and advocates for the development of innovative tools alongside scientific research. The focus is not only on preventing disaster-related losses but also on combating poverty and inequality, which are often worsened by climate-driven events.

Brazil’s Leading Role in Disaster Preparedness and Climate Action

As the G20’s host nation, Brazil underscores the importance of disaster risk reduction and climate resilience, serving as a model for other developing countries. Brazil’s climate challenges range from devastating floods to severe drought, which disrupt hydroelectric production, river transport, and food supplies. In April and May, catastrophic floods in southern Brazil caused significant loss of life, while drought has left parts of the country, including the capital Brasília, rainless for 160 days, marking one of the driest years on record.

Celeste Saulo commended Brazil’s efforts to manage drought through innovative systems such as the Integrated Drought Index, which can guide similar measures across South America. Recent data shows rivers in the Amazon Basin hitting historic low levels in October 2024, while fires have intensified, covering the southern Amazon in thick smoke. This situation has regional and global consequences, as the Amazon plays a crucial role in sequestering carbon dioxide.

Saulo’s discussions with Brazilian officials, including representatives from science, technology, agriculture, and water management sectors, underscored the need for collaborative international efforts to enhance national meteorological and hydrological services. Such partnerships, Saulo emphasized, are vital for ensuring that disaster risk reduction tools are accessible to all, especially to the most vulnerable.

A Global Path Forward

As Brazil takes the lead, the G20 Ministerial Declaration stands as a powerful commitment to tackle climate challenges and build resilience. By strengthening early warning systems and leveraging technology, the G20 aims to address both immediate and long-term climate risks, paving the way for a safer, more equitable future.