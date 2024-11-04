Left Menu

Delhi's Smog Crisis: Urgent Calls for Action

Delhi is grappling with severe air pollution, attributed to low wind speeds and dropping temperatures. Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized urgent intervention, noting dense smog in the city. The Air Quality Index hit 373, with several areas facing critical pollution levels. Rai urged the Centre for a meeting on artificial rain solutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:01 IST
Delhi's air pollution levels are rising, primarily due to low wind speeds, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The city was enveloped in thick smog, placing air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Weather experts cite that colder temperatures have reduced wind pressure, exacerbating pollution. The government is actively addressing this issue as the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 373, with 11 out of 39 stations indicating 'severe' pollution above 400, per Central Pollution Control Board data.

Minister Rai plans a comprehensive review of departmental actions under the Winter Action Plan and hopes the Centre will discuss artificial rain solutions soon. He previously approached the Centre on October 23 and intends to follow up if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

