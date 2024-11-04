Delhi's Smog Crisis: Urgent Calls for Action

Delhi's air pollution levels are rising, primarily due to low wind speeds, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The city was enveloped in thick smog, placing air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Weather experts cite that colder temperatures have reduced wind pressure, exacerbating pollution. The government is actively addressing this issue as the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 373, with 11 out of 39 stations indicating 'severe' pollution above 400, per Central Pollution Control Board data.

Minister Rai plans a comprehensive review of departmental actions under the Winter Action Plan and hopes the Centre will discuss artificial rain solutions soon. He previously approached the Centre on October 23 and intends to follow up if necessary.

