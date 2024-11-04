Left Menu

Miracle Escape: No Casualties Found After Bonaire Mall Flooding

Rescue teams in Spain report no casualties in Valencia's Bonaire shopping mall underground parking despite severe flooding that claimed 217 lives in the country.

Updated: 04-11-2024 16:07 IST
Miracle Escape: No Casualties Found After Bonaire Mall Flooding
  • Spain

In a remarkable turn of events, Spain's rescue teams reported no casualties in the heavily flooded underground parking of Valencia's Bonaire shopping mall, according to Cadena Ser radio station on Monday.

The parking area suffered inundation during what were described as Spain's most devastating flash floods in modern history.

Last week's catastrophic weather conditions resulted in the tragic loss of at least 217 lives nationwide, yet somehow, no victims were found at this particular site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

