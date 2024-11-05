BRICS Rally for Unified Front Against Global Land Degradation

In a significant move ahead of a major UN conference in Saudi Arabia, BRICS leaders have issued a joint statement emphasizing the need for increased financial resources and stronger partnerships to combat land degradation, desertification, and drought.

The leaders of nine nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, highlighted the pressing threats that environmental challenges pose to both human and ecological systems. The statement underscores the necessity for integrated policies to effectively address these interconnected issues.

The upcoming UN Conference on Desertification in Riyadh aims to tackle these global concerns, with Saudi Arabia planning to facilitate new partnerships and private sector involvement in land restoration efforts. The event is expected to be the largest of its kind to date.

