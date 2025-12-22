Field Marshal Asim Munir Receives Saudi Arabia's Highest Civilian Honor

Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has been awarded the prestigious King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence, Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honor. The award was presented during Munir's official visit to the Kingdom.

Under a Royal Decree issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Field Marshal Munir was honored for his outstanding professionalism and his strategic vision that has bolstered the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi leadership expressed appreciation for Munir's efforts in strengthening the friendly relations between the two nations.

Expressing gratitude for this recognition, Field Marshal Munir emphasized the award as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two countries. He also reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity. Discussions with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence, centered on collaborative approaches to regional security, military cooperation, and addressing evolving geopolitical situations.

