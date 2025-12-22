Field Marshal Asim Munir Receives Saudi Arabia's Highest Civilian Honor
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, received Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence. This recognition highlights Munir's commitment to Pakistan-Saudi relations and includes discussions on regional security and military cooperation during his official visit.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has been awarded the prestigious King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence, Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honor. The award was presented during Munir's official visit to the Kingdom.
Under a Royal Decree issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Field Marshal Munir was honored for his outstanding professionalism and his strategic vision that has bolstered the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi leadership expressed appreciation for Munir's efforts in strengthening the friendly relations between the two nations.
Expressing gratitude for this recognition, Field Marshal Munir emphasized the award as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two countries. He also reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity. Discussions with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence, centered on collaborative approaches to regional security, military cooperation, and addressing evolving geopolitical situations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assailants Attack Police Check Post in Northwest Pakistan
Armed Assailants Attack Police Check Post in NW Pakistan
Pakistan Celebrates Historic Under-19 Asia Cup Victory
Field Marshal Asim Munir Challenges Afghan Regime: TTP vs. Pakistan
Thrilling Showdown at U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan Triumphs Over India