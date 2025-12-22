Left Menu

Field Marshal Asim Munir Receives Saudi Arabia's Highest Civilian Honor

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, received Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence. This recognition highlights Munir's commitment to Pakistan-Saudi relations and includes discussions on regional security and military cooperation during his official visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:13 IST
Field Marshal Asim Munir Receives Saudi Arabia's Highest Civilian Honor
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has been awarded the prestigious King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence, Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honor. The award was presented during Munir's official visit to the Kingdom.

Under a Royal Decree issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Field Marshal Munir was honored for his outstanding professionalism and his strategic vision that has bolstered the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi leadership expressed appreciation for Munir's efforts in strengthening the friendly relations between the two nations.

Expressing gratitude for this recognition, Field Marshal Munir emphasized the award as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two countries. He also reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity. Discussions with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence, centered on collaborative approaches to regional security, military cooperation, and addressing evolving geopolitical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025