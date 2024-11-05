Left Menu

Hyderabad's Housing Boom: IT Growth Fuels Real Estate Surge

Residential property registrations in Hyderabad increased by 7% to 19,527 units from July to September 2024. The total sales value rose by 20%, driven by growth in the IT sector and proactive government policies. Emerging localities are witnessing increased activity due to strong connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:33 IST
Hyderabad's Housing Boom: IT Growth Fuels Real Estate Surge
Hyderabad's residential property market has demonstrated strength, registering a 7% increase in transactions with 19,527 units sold from July to September 2024, as compared to the same period last year.

According to real estate consultant Square Yards, the city saw a remarkable 20% increase in total sales value, reaching Rs 11,718 crore.

Industry experts attribute this growth to the IT sector's expansion and government policies that attract investment, leading to heightened demand for housing. Key areas, bolstered by improved connectivity, are witnessing robust real estate activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

