Hyderabad's Housing Boom: IT Growth Fuels Real Estate Surge

Hyderabad's residential property market has demonstrated strength, registering a 7% increase in transactions with 19,527 units sold from July to September 2024, as compared to the same period last year.

According to real estate consultant Square Yards, the city saw a remarkable 20% increase in total sales value, reaching Rs 11,718 crore.

Industry experts attribute this growth to the IT sector's expansion and government policies that attract investment, leading to heightened demand for housing. Key areas, bolstered by improved connectivity, are witnessing robust real estate activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)