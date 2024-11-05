AI-Powered Security Revolution at Mahakumbh
Ahead of the Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj, the Indian Railways is installing AI-powered face recognition cameras to enhance security measures. With around 10 crore expected attendees, these cameras will identify potential threats and suspicious activities, ensuring better crowd management at railway stations.
In preparation for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the Indian Railways is adopting cutting-edge security technology to manage the influx of approximately 10 crore travelers. The installation of AI-powered face recognition cameras represents a pivotal step in enhancing safety at nine railway stations throughout the district.
Prayagraj Railway Division's public relations officer, Amit Singh, has announced the deployment of around 650 CCTV and 100 facial recognition cameras. This initiative is part of a broader security effort to monitor key areas such as routes, shelters, and platforms, thereby mitigating potential risks.
The technology, which is fueled by artificial intelligence, empowers the security team to quickly identify and respond to suspicious activities. The entire security setup is expected to be operational by early January, well in advance of the Mahakumbh celebration set to commence on January 14, 2024.
