Cyclone Dana Devastation: Odisha Faces Rs 616 Crore Loss

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, announced significant damage in the state due to Cyclone Dana, totaling Rs 616.19 crore. The cyclone struck on October 25, wreaking havoc with intense rain and winds.

The cyclone severely impacted 14 districts, damaging infrastructure, crops, and homes. Public infrastructure alone witnessed destruction worth Rs 512.26 crore, while crop and housing damages amounted to Rs 82.92 crore and Rs 21.32 crore, respectively.

Relief is on the way for affected residents, as funds for emergency expenses and rehabilitation are being processed, Pujari confirmed. Affected districts include Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)