Cyclone Dana Devastation: Odisha Faces Rs 616 Crore Loss

The severe Cyclone Dana caused Rs 616.19 crore in damages across Odisha, affecting 14 districts with infrastructure, crop, and housing losses. Relief efforts are underway, with funds approved for immediate support. Cyclone impacts included uprooted trees, downed power lines, and massive public infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, announced significant damage in the state due to Cyclone Dana, totaling Rs 616.19 crore. The cyclone struck on October 25, wreaking havoc with intense rain and winds.

The cyclone severely impacted 14 districts, damaging infrastructure, crops, and homes. Public infrastructure alone witnessed destruction worth Rs 512.26 crore, while crop and housing damages amounted to Rs 82.92 crore and Rs 21.32 crore, respectively.

Relief is on the way for affected residents, as funds for emergency expenses and rehabilitation are being processed, Pujari confirmed. Affected districts include Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, and others.

