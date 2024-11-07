Hurricane Rafael Weakens, Moves Away from Cuba
Hurricane Rafael has downgraded to a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale and is veering away from western Cuba. It is located around 135 miles west-southwest of Key West, Florida, and has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The storm's weakening offers a slight reprieve, but authorities remain vigilant, advising residents and stakeholders to stay informed about potential weather developments.
