Left Menu

Hurricane Rafael Weakens, Moves Away from Cuba

Hurricane Rafael has downgraded to a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale and is veering away from western Cuba. It is located around 135 miles west-southwest of Key West, Florida, and has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 08:39 IST
Hurricane Rafael Weakens, Moves Away from Cuba

Hurricane Rafael has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported late Wednesday. Meteorologists observed that the storm is moving away from western Cuba.

Currently situated approximately 135 miles west-southwest of Key West, Florida, Rafael remains a force to be reckoned with, as it continues to boast maximum sustained winds reaching 105 mph.

The storm's weakening offers a slight reprieve, but authorities remain vigilant, advising residents and stakeholders to stay informed about potential weather developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024