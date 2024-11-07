Hurricane Rafael Weakens, Moves Away from Cuba

Hurricane Rafael has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported late Wednesday. Meteorologists observed that the storm is moving away from western Cuba.

Currently situated approximately 135 miles west-southwest of Key West, Florida, Rafael remains a force to be reckoned with, as it continues to boast maximum sustained winds reaching 105 mph.

The storm's weakening offers a slight reprieve, but authorities remain vigilant, advising residents and stakeholders to stay informed about potential weather developments.

