Probe Initiated into Vashistha Godavari River Pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched an inquiry into the alleged pollution of the Vashistha Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh. The tribunal is responding to claims that the Narsapur municipality has been illegally dumping waste into the river and its flood banks, violating environmental regulations.

Presided over by Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad, the tribunal framed a prima facie view of significant environmental concerns, supported by photographic evidence. However, before taking action, the NGT deemed it essential to commission a factual report, prompting the formation of a committee.

The committee, which includes officials from local, state, and central pollution control bodies, is tasked with visiting the site, gathering information, and submitting a report. The Central Pollution Control Board will serve as the nodal authority for coordination. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on January 7, 2025, in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)