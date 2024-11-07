Left Menu

Trump's Election Victory Casts Shadow Over Global Climate Efforts

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election raises concerns over achieving strong climate deals at the upcoming COP29 summit. As Trump plans to withdraw the U.S. from key climate agreements, Europe and China are pressured to lead global climate initiatives. U.S. states and cities may step up in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:36 IST
Trump's Election Victory Casts Shadow Over Global Climate Efforts
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's triumph in the recent U.S. presidential election has dimmed hopes for an effective outcome at the imminent COP29 global climate summit. With Trump's intent to retract the U.S. from significant climate accords, there's mounting pressure on Europe and China to spearhead international climate strategies.

Climate negotiators express skepticism about achieving major deals. Trump's pledge to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement dampens expectations for setting new finance targets or expanding contributions. This scenario could hinder Western climate ambitions, as noted by Elisabetta Cornago, a prominent climate policy researcher.

Despite these challenges, U.S. states and cities aim to fill the federal void. They intend to maintain climate action momentum and ensure alignment with Paris agreement goals, a drive initially spurred after Trump's first withdrawal from the accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024