Trump's Election Victory Casts Shadow Over Global Climate Efforts

Donald Trump's triumph in the recent U.S. presidential election has dimmed hopes for an effective outcome at the imminent COP29 global climate summit. With Trump's intent to retract the U.S. from significant climate accords, there's mounting pressure on Europe and China to spearhead international climate strategies.

Climate negotiators express skepticism about achieving major deals. Trump's pledge to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement dampens expectations for setting new finance targets or expanding contributions. This scenario could hinder Western climate ambitions, as noted by Elisabetta Cornago, a prominent climate policy researcher.

Despite these challenges, U.S. states and cities aim to fill the federal void. They intend to maintain climate action momentum and ensure alignment with Paris agreement goals, a drive initially spurred after Trump's first withdrawal from the accord.

