Mercedes-Benz India Plant: A Pollution Control Success Story

Mercedes-Benz has successfully improved its wastewater and air pollution management at its sole Indian car factory after recent inspections found lapses in environmental laws, according to government documents reviewed by Reuters. Authorities in Maharashtra, India's western state, have confirmed Mercedes' compliance with environmental standards in a report post an October 11 visit.

This development provides relief for the German luxury carmaker, which has planned to launch over a dozen models and invest $24 million this year in India. The findings came after unexpected inspections in August revealed Mercedes' Chakan plant was emitting untreated wastewater and air pollution, as outlined in a September government notice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enforced strict regulations to curb industrial pollution, and compliance by Mercedes is noteworthy amid intense scrutiny. The company remains committed to environmental standards and confirmed cooperation with authorities to resolve earlier issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)