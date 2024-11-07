Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India Plant: A Pollution Control Success Story

Mercedes-Benz has enhanced its wastewater and air pollution management at its Indian factory following detection of environmental law breaches. This compliance relief comes amid Mercedes' plans for expanding in India, despite previous non-compliance findings that risked the region's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:40 IST
Mercedes-Benz India Plant: A Pollution Control Success Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mercedes-Benz has successfully improved its wastewater and air pollution management at its sole Indian car factory after recent inspections found lapses in environmental laws, according to government documents reviewed by Reuters. Authorities in Maharashtra, India's western state, have confirmed Mercedes' compliance with environmental standards in a report post an October 11 visit.

This development provides relief for the German luxury carmaker, which has planned to launch over a dozen models and invest $24 million this year in India. The findings came after unexpected inspections in August revealed Mercedes' Chakan plant was emitting untreated wastewater and air pollution, as outlined in a September government notice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enforced strict regulations to curb industrial pollution, and compliance by Mercedes is noteworthy amid intense scrutiny. The company remains committed to environmental standards and confirmed cooperation with authorities to resolve earlier issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024