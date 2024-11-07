India's Stand at COP29: Absent Leaders and Climate Strategies

In a surprising move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav are reported to miss the upcoming UN climate conference, COP29, in Azerbaijan. Official sources confirmed on Thursday the absence of Modi and possibly Yadav, leaving Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to lead the 19-member Indian delegation.

The conference, set for November 18-19, will witness India sans a pavilion for the first time since the 2021 UN climate meet in Glasgow. India's participation will focus on advocating for a new climate finance goal accommodating developing nations and implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, crucial for carbon trading frameworks.

Key issues at COP29 also include dialogue on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance, with developed countries pressing to widen contributor lists. Developing nations, however, resist these proposals, arguing such changes surpass the NCQG mandate. Simultaneously, BASIC group nations, including China, demand that these issues be adequately addressed at the conference.

