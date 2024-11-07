Southern California Wildfires: Evacuations and Destruction

In a dire situation, Southern California faces a wildfire emergency as evacuation orders were issued for thousands due to fast-moving fires devouring homes. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag alert indicating "particularly dangerous" conditions.

Footage from Camarillo depicts frantic residents fleeing as smoke fills the sky, and flames consume houses and vehicles. The Mountain Fire spans 14,000 acres, with Ventura County's fire department employing 800 firefighters and requesting additional helicopters.

The fire resulted in two injuries and damaged multiple structures. Over 10,000 people were ordered to evacuate, with 3,500 threatened structures. Schools closed and power shutoffs were enacted as California experiences a notably harsh wildfire season.

(With inputs from agencies.)