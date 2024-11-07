Tragedy Strikes: Russian Shelling Devastates Donetsk
Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region resulted in two fatalities and five injuries. A residential house in Mykolaivka was directly hit, with several other structures sustaining damage. Governor Vadym Filashkin provided updates via Telegram, highlighting the ongoing violence in the frontline area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:14 IST
In a harrowing development, the Donetsk region of Ukraine faced intense Russian shelling on Thursday.
This assault claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others wounded, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.
The town of Mykolaivka bore the brunt, as a five-storey residential building was hit and four additional structures were damaged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- shelling
- Donetsk
- Mykolaivka
- Vadym Filashkin
- violence
- attack
- buildings
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Didn't make committee proceedings public, only spoke about incident of violence at meeting of parl panel on Waqf bill: chief Jagdambika Pal.
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence
Controversial Video Sparks Political Row Amid Bahraich Violence
Supreme Court Enforces Bail Conditions on Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Accused
Violence Erupts on Martinique Amid Protests