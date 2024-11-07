Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Shelling Devastates Donetsk

Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk region resulted in two fatalities and five injuries. A residential house in Mykolaivka was directly hit, with several other structures sustaining damage. Governor Vadym Filashkin provided updates via Telegram, highlighting the ongoing violence in the frontline area.

Updated: 07-11-2024 21:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Shelling Devastates Donetsk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing development, the Donetsk region of Ukraine faced intense Russian shelling on Thursday.

This assault claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others wounded, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

The town of Mykolaivka bore the brunt, as a five-storey residential building was hit and four additional structures were damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

